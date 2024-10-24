‘Big Expose’ Post Mortem: TDP Better Than YCP

The term “Big Expose” has started to dominate Andhra Pradesh’s political scene with both TDP and YCP using the narrative to expose each other. While TDP’s big expose reveals the unseen side of the YS Jagan-Sharmila property dispute, YCP’s update is more generic as it deals with a media house owner who is allegedly involved with drug peddling.

TDP’s big reveal involves Jagan and Sharmila as the two of them indulge in a legal battle over property distribution. TDP revealed exclusive letters shared between Jagan and Sharmila regarding the distribution of the YS family property.

The first-hand information shared between Jagan and Sharmila has been put in the public medium by the TDP. The open claims from Sharmila about Jagan trying to take back the assets that rightfully belong to her are seriously denting Jagan’s public image.

On the contrary, YSR Congress’s big reveal failed to have as much impact on TDP. While many expected the party to dig up some dirt against Chandrababu of Nara Lokesh, they went off track and spoke about some media outlet owner who is allegedly involved in drug peddling. The party tried to link this media house owner with TDP by saying he is being considered for the TTD chairman post.

While TDP’s expose was very direct and entirely revolving around Jagan Mohan Reddy, YCP came around the track and targeted some media owner. There’s no viable evidence of linking this media baron to TDP, let alone him getting the TTD chairman post. This vague theory is notwithstanding in front of TDP’s direct exposure of Jagan.

Moreover, this big reveal from YCP was already printed on Sakshi’s front pages on the 23rd of October. This meant that YCP’s move against TDP was just a reactive measure and it has no standing value in itself. In the end, TDP’s expose turned out to be far more impactful than YCP’s.

