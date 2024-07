Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped in again to help someone in need! A social media plea for an Andhra Pradesh girl’s education caught his eye. The girl reportedly wanted to pursue a Bachelors in Science (BSc) but couldn’t due to financial difficulties. Sonu responded on social media, promising to ensure she gets admission to her chosen college. This act of kindness has been praised by many online.

