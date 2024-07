Bollywood stars have gifted extravagant wedding presents to newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan gave them a luxurious apartment in France worth ₹40 crores. Other gifts include a ₹9 crore Benz from Ranbir and Alia, a ₹15 crore bike from Salman Khan, and a ₹20 crore Rolls Royce from Ranveer and Deepika.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯