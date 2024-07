KTR, the BRS party Working President, expressed disappointment over the lack of allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget. Despite being a state with a large population and significant economic potential, Telangana received minimal benefits compared to other states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. KTR emphasized the need for the central government to fulfill its promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act and provide adequate funding for the development of Telangana.

