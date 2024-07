Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared her harrowing experience with food poisoning. While preparing to board a flight in Chennai, she suddenly felt paralyzed and disabled, unable to walk or speak. Janhvi was rushed to the hospital and has since been discharged, now resting at home. The incident occurred during the filming of her upcoming Telugu movie “Devara” alongside NTR.

