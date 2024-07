YCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s protest in Delhi against violence targeting his party workers in Andhra Pradesh has concluded. He was joined by leaders from SP, Shiv Sena, AIADMK, TMC, and others who expressed solidarity with his cause. Jagan claimed his party is being unfairly targeted and demanded President’s Rule in the state. The dharna highlighted the ongoing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯