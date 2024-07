The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed IRS officer Chirumamilla Venkaiah Chaudhary as the Additional Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Venkaiah, a 2005 batch officer currently in Central Services, was sent to AP on deputation at the state’s request. Senior IAS officer Shyamala Rao is already in charge as TTD EO.

