The Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Sarp Vinash 2.0’ to combat rising militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation aims to eliminate 55 high-profile terrorists. It is the largest anti-terror offensive by the Army in the region in the past 21 years 5. The operation is being closely monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Army Chief Manoj Pandey.

