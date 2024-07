The Telangana government has presented a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget includes Rs 72,659 crore for agriculture, Rs 21,292 crore for education, and Rs 22,301 crore for irrigation. However, the state’s debt has reached a concerning Rs 6.71 lakh crore mark.

