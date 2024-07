To ensure the smooth celebration of the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, authorities in Hyderabad have ordered the closure of all liquor shops across the city from July 28 to July 30. The shops will remain shut from 6 am on July 28 until 6 am on July 30. Similar closures have been announced in the Cyberabad area from July 28 to July 29. Violators will face legal action.

