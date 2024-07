Allu Arjun is back in Hyderabad after his overseas trip. He will join the Pushpa 2 sets next week. Director Sukumar has been filming scenes with other actors at Ramoji Film City (RFC) and plans to shoot the climax with Allu Arjun in the upcoming schedule. The film unit dismissed reports of a rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar during his absence.

