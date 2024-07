The Kerala Police have arrested Jeff Stephenraj, the admin of the notorious ‘Tamil Rockers’ piracy group, for illegally recording and uploading the new Malayalam movie ‘Rayan’ starring Dhanush. Stephenraj was caught red-handed in a Thiruvananthapuram theater, violating copyrights. This arrest comes after the group posted Prithviraj’s latest film ‘Guruvayur Ambalanadayil’ on their site on the day of its release, based on a complaint filed by Prithviraj’s wife.

