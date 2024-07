A Karnataka woman has been accused of marrying wealthy men and then divorcing them under dubious circumstances. She allegedly filed false domestic violence claims and stole money from her husbands. The woman married seven times in six years before her seventh husband exposed her fraudulent behavior to the High Court. The judge expressed outrage at the woman’s actions, questioning why she did not spend more time with each husband. Further investigation into the case has been postponed.

