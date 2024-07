Dengue outbreak in Hyderabad. 1,345 cases reported in July 2024, up from 728 in 2023. 206 cases in Hyderabad district, up from 60 in June. 626 cases in GHMC limits. Increased platelet demand. Severe symptoms include fever, headache, rash, and bleeding. Seek medical care promptly. Take preventive actions to control spread.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯