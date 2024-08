On August 1, Arunasree Entertainments unveiled a special poster for their third production, a medico-thriller starring Ashwin Babu, in honor of his birthday. Directed by Mamidala M.R. Krishna and produced by T. Ganapathi Reddy, the film features Riya Suman opposite Ashwin Babu and is set for release later this year. The film is 75% complete, with music by Gowra Hari and M.N. Bal Reddy as the DOP.

