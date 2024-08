Many South Indian celebrities have stepped up to support the victims of the devastating floods in Kerala’s Wayanad district, with Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan donating ₹20 lakhs, Suriya, Jyotika, and Karthi jointly donating ₹50 lakhs, Vikram and Mammootty contributing ₹20 lakhs each, Dulquer Salmaan donating ₹15 lakhs, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya giving ₹25 lakhs as a couple, and Rashmika Mandanna contributing ₹10 lakhs, providing much-needed aid to the affected communities.

