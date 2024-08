Sachin Tendulkar’s aunt, Anabel Mehta, shared interesting details about his early relationship with Anjali. She mentioned that Anjali was in love with Sachin, who was only 19 at the time and looked young. Anabel thought he seemed short and childlike, especially compared to Anjali, who was taller. After their engagement, Sachin would visit their house quietly, as noted in her book “My Passage to India.”

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯