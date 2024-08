Vijay Sethupathi revealed that Mahesh Babu’s film Athadu inspired him during his struggling days. He watched it many times, admiring the romance and emotional depth. Sethupathi praised the film’s writing and direction by Trivikram Srinivas. Now, he is set to make his Bollywood debut in Baby John, releasing December 25, 2024.

