Indian Railways has canceled its ₹30,000-crore tender for 100 Vande Bharat trains due to failed price negotiations. The lowest bid from Alstom was ₹150.9 crore per train, which was deemed too high. This cancellation allows the Railways more time to secure better pricing and encourages more competition in future tenders, aiming for improved manufacturing and delivery of the trains.

