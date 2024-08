The movie Vettayan, directed by Gnanavel, stars Superstar Rajinikanth and will be released on October 10 as a Dussehra gift. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. In this film, Rajinikanth plays an IPS officer. Another film, Kanguva, starring Suriya, will also release that day.

