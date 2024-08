A Japanese man, Yasuo Takamatsu, lost his wife Yuko in the devastating 2011 tsunami. Since then, he has made over 470 dives into the frigid Pacific Ocean, searching for her remains. Takamatsu learned scuba diving at age 56 to continue his quest, driven by the unsent text message his wife had written: “Are you okay? I want to return home.

