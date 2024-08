KL Rahul

KL Rahul is likely to be dropped from India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His recent performances have not met expectations, especially during the ODIs against Sri Lanka. With strong competition from players like Rishabh Pant and Riyan Parag, Rahul’s place in the team is uncertain. The final squad selection will be challenging for the management.

