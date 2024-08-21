Scissors Chaos: 36 Flights Canceled, 201 Delayed at Japan Airport!

A pair of missing scissors led to the cancellation of 36 flights and delay of 201 others at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Japan. Security checks were suspended for two hours on Saturday as authorities searched for the scissors, which had gone missing from a store near the boarding gates. Passengers were stranded and forced to undergo security checks again, causing long queues. The scissors were eventually found in the same store on Sunday. The incident disrupted travel plans for many returning from Japan’s Bon holiday.

