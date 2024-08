A leaked video from the sets of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan has gone viral, featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander grooving with the superstar. The video sparked rumors of a cameo appearance by Anirudh in the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the first single from Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

