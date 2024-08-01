Bad Day! India’s Top Players Eliminated From #ParisOlympics

The ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 has turned into a challenging journey for Indian athletes, particularly in badminton and boxing, where several medal hopes faced early exits. Notably, prominent athletes such as PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen, and the men’s doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been eliminated from their respective events, leaving fans disheartened.

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, entered the knockout stage with high expectations but faced a tough opponent in He Bing Jiao of China. Despite her past successes against Chinese players at major tournaments, Sindhu was unable to secure a victory, ultimately losing in the round of 16. This crashed her dream of securing a third medal in the Olympics.

Similarly, the men’s doubles team of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had shown promise by topping their group, faced a hard challenge in the quarterfinals. They were pitted against the Malaysian duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who had previously defeated them in past encounters. Both of them lost the match and got eliminated.

In boxing, Telangana’s hopeful athlete Nikhat Zareen, who was expected to shine in the women’s 50kg category, also faced elimination in the round of 16 against China’s Wu Yu. This loss was particularly disappointing given Zareen’s status as a reigning champion and a medal favorite.

As of now, India has managed to secure only three bronze medals in the ongoing #Paris2024 Olympics, a stark contrast to the expectations set prior to the Games.

