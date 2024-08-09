Vinesh Phogat – A Victim Of Sports Politics?

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is in the news these days. After getting disqualified from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat is trending everywhere. Now, she made serious allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president, Sanjay Singh. She filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging that WFI is taking proxy decisions.

Vinesh Phogat’s lawyer, Rahul Mehra, claimed that WFI officials were making decisions about her participation at the Olympics despite the elected executive committee of the WFI being suspended by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in December 2023.

Earlier, a writ petition was filed challenging the legitimacy of the Federation’s fresh elections. The petitioners argued that the Federation did not comply with the sports code.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Phogat’s counsel urged Justice Sachin Datta to set a date for the pronouncement of the verdict, emphasizing the impact of the delay, stating that “India has lost a gold medal now.” The judge, however, did not specify a date for the ruling.

On the other hand, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Vinesh’s plea against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics today. The verdict will be out in the next couple of hours.

