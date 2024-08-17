IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Becomes Uncapped Player?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest players in the history of Indian cricket. After his retirement from International cricket, he continued to entertain his fans in Indian Premier League. He represents Chennai Super Kings and the team management does not want to lose him ahead of the auction for next edition.

If the reports are believed to be true, BCCI is considering reinstating a rule that would allow players to be categorized as “uncapped” five years after their retirement. If the rule gets implemented, it would benefit CSK and other teams who want to retain their best and senior players.

CSK Management is pushing for this rule to be reinstated, as it would enhance their chances of retaining Dhoni for IPL 2025. If Dhoni is classified as an uncapped player, CSK could acquire him for a maximum of 4 Crore INR.

This rule was originally in place from the first IPL season but was removed in 2021.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯