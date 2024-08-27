Jay Shah Elected As ICC Chairman Unopposed

BCCI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, is the richest cricket board in the world. Jay Shah, who is serving as the board’s secretary, has now been elected unopposed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Jay Shah will replace Greg Barclay and has also made history as the youngest person to assume the position.

Upon his election, Jay Shah mentioned, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC’s Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chairman of the ICC. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game globally. As I step into this pivotal role, I am firmly committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket.

Jay Shah began his career as an executive with the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad (CBCA), and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). He became the Joint Secretary of the GCA in 2013. He was elected as BCCI secretary in 2019 and appointed President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in 2021. He became a member of the ICC board in 2022.

Earlier, Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar assumed office as the chairman of ICC. Jay Shah will assume his office on December 1st, 2024, as Greg Barclay’s tenure will end on November 30th.

On the other hand, many names are being considered for the secretary post in BCCI, and one solid name is Rohan Jaitley.

Tags Jay Shah

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯