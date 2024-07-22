Oops! Microsoft Employee Driving Auto On Weekends

We have seen some people who fail to get IT jobs taking up jobs like driving a Rapido and Ola bikes to earn around ₹20-40K per month.

However, this techie, despite earning a six-figure income per month from a leading IT company, has shocked the residents of Bengaluru.

A Microsoft, Koramangala, Bengaluru employee has recently caught people’s attention by driving an auto-rickshaw on weekends to fight loneliness. This unusual choice has started conversations about the challenges many IT employees.

The techie, who wants to stay anonymous, explained to a netizen that even though he has a stable job, he often feels isolated and disconnected from others. While he drives, he meets different passengers, shares stories, and enjoys conversations.

Many people in similar jobs can relate to his feelings of loneliness, especially in the fast-paced tech industry.

His story has resonated with many on social media, where people have praised his decision and shared their own experiences. A video of his journey has gone viral, encouraging others to find creative ways to combat the biggest mental block, loneliness.

He could have joined some other job as well, but then, meeting new people is a thing, and rather than dating or friendship groups, he chose to pedal an auto-rickshaw!

Tags Microsoft

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯