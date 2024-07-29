Hoffman warns AI would disrupt present-day workforce

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s prediction has garnered the attention of netizens when he said that the typical 9-5 jobs will no longer exist by 2034. In a video clip, Hoffman also tried to explain how he sees that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would strongly disrupt today’s workforce, eliminating traditional job arrangements.

He also estimated that in the future, employees might not be necessarily be employed but rather participate in the gig economy. This means a worker would be working with various companies in multiple sectors at the same time, under contract. This would mean less job security but it does give you greater flexibility and more options.

Neal Taparia, an entrepreneur and angel investor, shared Hoffman’s video and pointed out his record of predictions that have come to pass.

In his post, Taparia also highlighted that Hoffman had envisioned the revolution of social media, the sharing economy, and AI way back in 1997, a couple of decades before the arrival of ChatGPT.

He mentioned that the speed at which AI has grown is incredible and even unsettling. Within a few days of ChatGPT hitting the market, millions of jobs across the world became irrelevant, and several companies started training their employees to work with AI technologies.

