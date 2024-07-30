Mumbai-Howrah Train Derailed In Jharkand; Two Killed

The Indian Railways system is being criticized with each passing day. In a latest shocking development, the Howrah-CSMT Express, Train No. 12810, faced a derailment near Chakradharpur, specifically between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo in the Chakradharpur division. This is the 7th derailing incident that has happened in the last one month.

The latest tragedy resulted in six individuals sustaining injuries, and two people losing their life. The Railway medical team swiftly provided first aid to all the injured passengers on-site. As per the updates from the accident location, 18 coaches of the train derailed during the unfortunate event.

The Indian Railway officials have set up a team already which is currently investigating the cause of the derailment.

There is a lot of opposition on social media against the government, especially the Railways Minister that he has been staying silent and failing consistently to improve the Railways.

Tags Mumbai-Howrah

