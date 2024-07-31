Wayanad reels under landslide havoc, 150+ lives lost

Torrential rains have once again battered Kerala state, leaving a trail of destruction as like every year. This time, the beautiful hill station Wayanad, which is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state, suffered the most due to unprecedented landslides which struck different parts of the district several times in a span of few hours. The devastating visuals of inundated areas came as a big shock to everyone across the country.

As per latest reports, more than 150 people lost lives and nearly 200 people were injured in this tragedy. According to government data, over 100 people are feared to be trapped under debris as multiple agencies and the Army were deployed on war footing basis to save as many lives as possible. The Army has rescued over 1,000 people using a temporary bridge, after a permanent bridge in the district was washed away after heavy rains which triggered landslides.

The death toll is expected to rise further as many people have been missing. The rescue operations are currently underway as the Kerala government is making all efforts to restore normalcy. Bodies of several victims, washed downstream by the floods, were found in the waters of the Chaliyar River in Nilambur village, which is seven kilometres south of Mundakkai. Heart-wrenching videos of the disaster unraveling live also surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a state of mourning for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is closely monitoring the rescue efforts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

