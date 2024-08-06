‘Players Should Take Responsibility,’

The 22-year-old Lakshya Sen showed some promise in Badminton during the ongoing Olympics in Paris. However, after losing the semi-finals, everyone thought that he would perform to the best of his ability in the bronze medal match at least. But, he did not show any strength througout the game, resulting him in losing the medal. Indian Badminton legend Prakash Padukone is the coach of Lakshya Sen who spoke with media after the match.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t get a medal in badminton. Govt has done everything it could. I think players should also take some responsibility,” revealed Prakash Padukone.

“It’s high time Indian Athletes also should take responsibility for poor performance at Olympics. Indian Govt, SAI provided them every facilities, even unreasonable demands. They can’t complaint about not enough facilities and encouragement now. Ultimately, the players are responsible for their good performance or a decent performance or a not-so-good performance,” he said.

Speaking about the loss of Lakshya Sen, Prakash said, “I am a little disappointed as he could not finish it. Yesterday also he was in a winning position in the first game, it could have made a difference yesterday itself. Today also, after winning the first, he was leading 8-3 in the second. He has always been a little uncomfortable playing on the faster side or playing with the wind.There are a few areas on which we definitely need to work on…I am disappointed that we could not even win one medal in badminton.”

