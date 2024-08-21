Two LKG students sexually assaulted, Protests Erupt

Two kindergarten students, aged 3 and 4 years, were sexually abused by a male attendant at Badlapur in Maharashtra recently.

The incident came to light after the angry parents and citizens stormed and vandalized the school yesterday. The accused was arrested last week.

The parents of the children also blocked trains at Badlapur railway station.

Some protestors hurled stones during the protest but police brought the situation under control. The students were abused in the toilet of the school.

Following the incident, the Maha Vikas Aghadi called for Maharashtra bandh on August 24. The state government also formed an SIT for probe into the case.

The school management suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant.

According to information, the accused is a 23-year-old male cleaning staff member. He assaulted the girls when they went to the toilet. No female staff member was appointed by the school for the girls’ toilets.

The accused, identified as Akshay Shinde, was appointed on August 1, 2024, on contractual basis.

One of the girls complained about pain in her private parts following which her parents knew of the assault. She told them that the accused touched her private parts when she had gone to use the toilet.

When the parents contacted the parents of their daughter’s friend, they too complained the same and said that their daughter was scared to go to the school.

Then the parents of both the girls rushed to a hospital and got them examined who revealed that they had been sexually assaulted.

On being informed about the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the Thane police commissioner to ensure the case is handled with utmost urgency and efficiency.

He warned of legal action if the management of the school is found negligent.

The CMO even called for a review to confirm whether Sakhi Savitri committees, designed to support and safeguard students, have been established in schools.

Shinde has also proposed several measures aimed at improving safety of students at schools and preventing abuse, like installation of complaint boxes in every school, enhancing scrutiny of school staff who frequently interact with students.

