Tirumala Alert: Water Supplies Expected To Last 120 Days

The TTD authorities have alerted the pilgrims about the dwindling water resources for Tirumala. They said that the water in the five prime dams at Tirumala would be sufficient to meet the requirements of pilgrims for the next 120-130 days only.

In the wake of the grim situation due to the meagre rainfall received so far, pilgrims have been urged to be thrifty in the usage of water for their needs during their stay at the pilgrim town.

Over 43 lakh gallons of water is consumed in Tirumala every day out of which over 18 lakh gallons is procured from Tirumala dams and the remaining from Kalyani dam, located in Tirupati. The total storage capacity of Gogarbham, Akasa Ganga, Papa Vinasanam, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams in Tirumala is 14,304 lakh gallons, out of which only 5,800 lakh gallons is available for use, at present.

In view of the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to begin from October 4, the TTD authorities appealed to the devotees and the locals to avoid wastage of water. The Brahmotsavams would end on October 12.

The TTD is also contemplating measures to regulate water consumption if the unusual situation persists the next few months.

In the wake of the depleting water resources, the TTD suggested that the pilgrims and even locals use it with discretion and help the authorities to tide over the crisis.

Tags Tirumala Alert

