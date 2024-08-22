Two Heartbreaking Stories From Anakapalle Reactor Blast

In what has been Andhra Pradesh’s worst industrial accident in this decade, as many as 18 people died in a fatal reactor blast accident that happened at the Escientia Pharma company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalle Andhra Pradesh.

Two of the many heartbreaking stories pertaining to the accident are that of a young chemist named Harika and that of Parthasaradhi.

Budding chemist Harika had just returned to the pharma company after visiting her family in Kakinada for the Rakhi festival. Her family pleaded with her to stay for a couple more days but she insisted on getting back to work. Tragically, she was caught in the accident and lost her life. Her family, now preparing to take her body back to their native Kakinada is in a state of shock and deep sorrow.

Another tragic story is that of Parthasaradhi, an ITI diploma holder. The youngster’s family is eagerly preparing for his wedding, which is just 40 days away from now. The family, who otherwise must have been celebrating the wedding is caught in a state of sorrow as Parthasarathy who must have been a pellikoduku in a month is currently in a lifeless condition after facing the wrath of the reactor blast.

There are several other tragic stories associated with this fateful accident that has shaken up the state.

CM Chandrababu ordered timely disaster relief action and he himself is scheduled to tour the area today.

