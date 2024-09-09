Apple Announces iPhone 16, 16 Pro, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4

Apple unveiled its new versions of the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the Cupertino, California event on Monday.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 10 with tinnest design ever and biggest display. The new watch series is 10 % thinner than Series 9 and 30% more screen area. The Series 10 display will also be up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle in order to improve visibility.

The latest series would be having first-ever glossy aluminium finish for Apple Watch in jet black. The new titanium finish option weighs up to 20% less than previous models. Users can charge theur watches up to 80% battery and it has 18-hour battery.

The price starts at $399 and customers can preorder today. The cellular starts at $499.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple launched Ultra 2 and claims to be most accurate GPS in a sports watch. The watch offers, Depth gauge for scuba, Dual-frequency GPS, Advanced positioning software, Pacing features, Custom workouts, Automatic stroke detection and lap count for swimmers, Advanced compass app that includes latitude, longitude, waypoints and backtrack, as well as offline maps with turn-by-turn directions even when iPhone isn’t nearby.

The watch starts at $799.

iPhone 16

Apple announced iPhone 16 and the phones will have the Apple intelligence in beta from next month. The Apple Intelligence is available on the new iPhone 16 phones and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16 has two size options, 6.1 inches for iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches for iPhone 16 Plus.

It has an all-new Camera Control button to provide instant access to the camera with one click.

It has brand-new A18 chip created for iPhone 16. The camera has new 48-megapixel camera, 4x the resolution of iPhone 14. iPhone 16 claims to be up to 40% faster than in the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max



iPhone 16 Prohas a 6.3 inch display and Apple 16 Pro Max has a 6.9 inch display, larger than the previous models which are 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch respectively.

The new models have thinnest borders and the titanium made are half the weight of stainless steel. There are four finishes including white, black, natural and desert.

It has the A18 Pro Chip. It has the new 48-mega pixel fusion camera. Apple also introduced video capture in 4k at 120 frames per second, the highest resolution and frame rate in Apple so far.

The Pro models also offer four ‘studio-quality’ mics with reduced noise, designed in part for vocal and acoustic recordings.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the Pro Max starts at $1199. These two models will be available for pre-order on Friday.

AirPods Pro 2



Apple launched a new Airpods Pro 2 that offers health features including a clinical-grade hearing aid.

AirPods Pro will also have a clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature. After users take the hearing test, AirPods Pro can easily turn into a personalized hearing aid.

Airpods Max announced new colors, Orange, Purple and starlight, and USB-C charging.

AirPods Max is still at $549.

AirPods 4



Apple announced the AirPods 4 and are powered by the H2 chip. The AirPods 4 charging case is compatible with USB-C and it is the smallest case ever.

AirPods 4 will be available for $129, and AirPods 4 with active noise cancelling will be available for $179.

Related

Tags Apple iPhone 16

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯