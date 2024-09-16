11 Cr Tourists For Ayodhya: Netizens Say It is Fake

The birthplace of Lord Sriram has been earmarked with the construction of the glorious Ayodhya Mandir by the Modi government. The aesthetic temple is open to the public now after the inauguration ceremony which happened on January 22nd.

According to the statistics from the tourism department, Ayodhya Mandir recorded around 11 crore visitors in the first six months of 2024. The temple topped the list of places of worship with the highest turnout, according to the numbers submitted by the UP tourism department.

However, this statistic quickly came under scrutiny after a netizen found a flaw with the calculation.

“11 Cr tourist in 6 months in a single temple/location is physically impossible. It meant an avg of 6.03 Lakh tourist a day, this many people can’t goes through a single temple in an queue system. At least be reasonable in propaganda” the netizen reacted to the statistics posted on Twitter. This tweet is also going viral now.

That's around 6.1 lakh people per day and 30,000 people per hour assuming temple is open for 20 hours. In comparison Tirupathi receives around 80k-1 lakh people per day. Moral of the story: When you lie, make the lie BIG. https://t.co/ajJkfdUBd7 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) September 16, 2024

His argument is that is it physically impossible for a temple/pilgrimage to accommodate 6 lakh people each and every single day.

That being said, Ayodhya is one of the most sacred places of worship for the Hindu community and the much-loved Lord Sri Ram is mightily valued by every Hindu person. So it is only natural that the holy temple pulls humongous crowds.

