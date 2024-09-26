KBC 16: Can You Answer the Rs 7 Crore Question?

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ has its first crorepati of the season. Chander Prakash from Jammu and Kashmir, an UPSC aspirant, has won the amount of Rs 1 crore.
On Wednesday, Prakash was on the hot-seat giving correct answers to all the questions posed till the Rs 1 crore mark.
Prakash also had the chance to win Rs 7 crore for which the Super Star posed the question. However, he failed to answer it and quit the game at this point.
The question for the Rs 7 crore is:
Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587?
The options given were:
A: Virginia Dare
B: Virginia Hall
C: Virginia Coffee
D: Virginia Sink
Prakash failed to answer this question. However, he had to choose an option before leaving the hot seat. After he chose, the correct answer was shown as A: Virginia Dare.
Let us take a look at the Rs 1 crore question and its answer
The question: Which country’s largest city is not its capital, but a port, whose Arabic name means abode of peace?
Options: A: Somalia, B: Oman, C: Tanzania and D: Brunei
The correct answer is C: Tanzania
Chandra Prakash is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. During the show, Prakash said that after his birth, he was diagnosed with a blockage in his intestine and he also underwent a surgery for the same. During the treatment, the medicine affected his kidney. Prakash is preparing for UPSC and also pursuing Masters in Economics.