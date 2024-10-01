Ordered 1.5 Lakh Rs iPhone, Killed Delivery Boy

The arrival of the new iPhone model was met with mad rush from tech enthusiasts who were eager to get their hands on the newest edition of this Apple product. However, this very iPhone has sadly resulted in the death of a delivery agent. This incident happened in Lucknow and here is the story behind the same.

Delivery Boy, Bharat Sahu, 30 sadly lost his life when he went to deliver an iPhone that was placed through Cash On Delivery option.

Going into the story, Gajanan, a native of Lucknow ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh through cash on delivery option on Flipkart. When Bharat, the delivery boy arrived to deliver the package, he and his accomplice brutally murdered the former with the intention of getting the iPhone free of cost.

The two murderers killed the delivery boy, packed his body in a sack and dumped it at the Indira Canal, and ran away with the new iPhone.

Bharat’s family grew suspicious of his disappearance and approached the police with a missing complaint. Upon tracking the delivery boy’s call history, it was identified that he last went to deliver the iPhone package.

The police then got ahold of the murderers who confessed to the crime and are in custody now. The police are now searching for the dead body.

While the new iPhone has sparked interest among tech enthusiasts, it has sadly resulted in the murder of an unsuspecting delivery boy.

