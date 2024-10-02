TTD Covers Rs 40 Lakh Medical Bills for NTR’s Fan

As the Laddoo controversy surrounded the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, here is an interesting development regarding the TTD Medical department extending a financial assistance to one of their employees’ son.

Srinivasulu, a contract driver who works with TTD has applied for financial assistance regarding the treatment of his son Kaushik for Bone Marrow Transplantation. Treating it as a special case, TTD decided to allocate the funds of 40 lakh rupees for the treatment from TTD Pranadana Trust.

“It is to inform that a patient by named Kaushik has been admitted in your hospital to undergo Bone Marrow Transplantation. In this regard, it is to inform that Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, Tirupathi assures to settle the bills as mentioned in the estimation letter of Rs. 40,00,000 at the earliest as a Special case. Hence, it is requested to admit and continue to treat the above said payment without insisting for payment in advance,” read the letter that the TTD wrote to the hospital management.

Kaushik is the same person who spoke with NTR ahead of the release of Devara. NTR assured that Kaushik will get better and the two will meet.

