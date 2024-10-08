US: Florida Evacuation Causing Traffic Overflow On Tampa Highway

Hurricane Milton in Florida has been declared a Category 5 storm, and the state has ordered evacuations in local counties to avoid the damaging winds and storm surge. Hurricane Milton is due to make landfall mid week.

With all the local counties evacuating, many major roadways in Florida are getting backed up. Vehicles were seen packed as they attempted to move North from the Tampa area.

Breaking:🚨There is 30 miles of gridlock leaving Tampa Florida, people are being advised to bring more gas than you think you need, or you might be stranded midway pic.twitter.com/Plh5BOUOax — XtraBuck (@XtraBuck) October 8, 2024

The viral videos show the vehicles filling all the lanes to many miles and some drivers were even seen going on the emergency shoulder to move.

As Hurricane #Milton approached Florida, there was gridlock on the roads getting out of the storm's path. This video is from Monday posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office..



Track the storm: https://t.co/XGbNNZIa1l pic.twitter.com/QgkV8TNTOH — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) October 8, 2024

Massive evacuations in Florida due to Hurricane Milton. This is I-75 in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/owHfH8v8sj — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) October 8, 2024

A video of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office helicopter caught sight of a massive traffic jam on I-75 between Morris Bridge and Bruce B Downs. Heavy traffic was also reported on I-275 northbound into Pasco County.

Here's a look at folks headed north on I-75 as #HurricaneMilton is due to make landfall mid week. This is about 60 miles north of #Tampa and as you can see the left shoulder is now open to add another lane to help people move along. All tolls in FL also suspended. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/nJmc1cA9qc — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) October 7, 2024

