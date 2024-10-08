US: Florida Evacuation Causing Traffic Overflow On Tampa Highway

Hurricane Milton in Florida has been declared a Category 5 storm, and the state has ordered evacuations in local counties to avoid the damaging winds and storm surge. Hurricane Milton is due to make landfall mid week.
With all the local counties evacuating, many major roadways in Florida are getting backed up. Vehicles were seen packed as they attempted to move North from the Tampa area.
The viral videos show the vehicles filling all the lanes to many miles and some drivers were even seen going on the emergency shoulder to move.
A video of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office helicopter caught sight of a massive traffic jam on I-75 between Morris Bridge and Bruce B Downs. Heavy traffic was also reported on I-275 northbound into Pasco County.
