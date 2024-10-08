US: Helene’s Debris Might Become Milton’s Weapon!

Days after Hurricane Helene caused huge damage, Hurricane Milton is due for landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The evacuation is underway and Florida authorities issued warnings on Tuesday to residents in Hurricane Milton’s path, telling them ‘time is running out’.

The Category 4 hurricane will become Category 5 and was expected to reach Florida’s Gulf Coast between 10 pm Wednesday to 2 am Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis warned the people, ‘You have time today. Time is running out.’

In addition to the rush of evacuation, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she fears that the debris left by Hurricane Helene might be used as a weapon by Hurricane Milton. Mayor Castor was clear and blunt when he reportedly said,’ I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die.’

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert told the media,’ You have to evacuate, it is not survivable’.

