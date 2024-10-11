Senior Heroine Shouts At Paps: Why?

The paparazzi culture is particularly popular in Bollywood as we often see popular cafes, airports and restaurants being flocked by cameramen to click pictures of Bollywood stars. However, one such incident that happened in Mumbai, involving senior actress Kajol has caught the attention all over on social media.

Going into the story, Kajol, like she does every year, hosted and performed Durga Pooja at the grounds of the iconic Tulip Star hotel. In tune with the paparazzi culture, the paps arrived there to click pictures of the Bollywood stars who come there to get darshan.

Incidentally, there was one major mishap at the pooja ceremony as Kajol ranted at the paparazzi for arriving at the pooja mandir with slippers.

#kajol angry on paparazzi asks everyone to remove their shoes pic.twitter.com/hEQskXMEfz — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) October 11, 2024

In a set of viral videos that are trending on social media, Kajol is seen shouting at the paparazzi for arriving at the Durga mandir with slippers which is against the traditional practice. She vehemently ranted at the paparazzi and instructed them to clear the space, remove their shows and then come back.

The video of Kajol shouting at the paps is drawing a polar response. A few social media users opine that Kajol could have conveyed the message in a more respectful and calm manner. While many others say it was well within her right to reprimand the paparazzi who missed a basic step of removing footwear before arriving at the mandir.

Either way, this video of Kajol verbally reprimanding paps has started to catch a lot of attention on social media.

