US: Texas Man Kills Female Co-worker Over Long Lunch Breaks

A North Texas man killed his co-worker over her ‘unauthorized long breaks’ at work.

Travis Merrill, 51 was arrested on October 17 for shooting Tamhara Collazo with whom he worked at Allegiance Trucking in Lewisville. According to the Police, Merrill opened fire after Collazo came back from a lunch break. She suffered five gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Merrill reportedly confessed to the shooting and he said he was obsessed with Collazo and became increasingly angry over her unauthorized long breaks and for not paying attention to him.

Earlier Collazo reported Merrill’s behavior to the administration after she expressed to Merril she did not want him watching when she took her breaks. Collazo was avoiding him this fueled his anger and he started to purchase guns.

Merrill even practiced his movements with them at home. He went on to say his co-worker had caused him pain and he wanted her to feel pain, so he planned to shoot her at work with everyone there.

On the day of the shooting, Merrill allegedly admitted to following Collazo to the parking lot during lunch break and watching her sit in her car while preparing his guns in his vehicle.

Merrill is being held in the Denton County Jail on a $10,000,000 bond.

