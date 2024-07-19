Mega Family Disturbances, Bunny Vas Waiting For That One Situation

There have been a number of rumors coming up about the disturbances and faceoffs in the Mega family. And these are not from today, but from many months. From ‘Cheppanu brother’ to the latest ‘Nandhyal campaigning’, the topic has become page six friendly.

While there were clarifications that came up over time for the past issues, the latest one is giving a tough time among the divided fans. The producer Bunny Vas who is closely associated with the Mega family relieved the fans as he called all the so-called disturbances passing clouds.

Bunny Vas during a movie press meet today clarified that he knows the Mega family very well and Chiranjeevi makes sure that the family is together all the time. Vas further says that he is waiting for that one situation that emphasizes the fact that the family is together.

Meanwhile, Bunny Vas also says that each one in the family will have opinions and decisions, and they might have to face some situations like these but eventually, they are all one.

It has to be seen how the Mega family proves the point. But for now, Allu Arjun campaigning for his friend from YSRCP, Sai Dharam Tej unfollowing Bunny on social media, and Niharika stating that each one will have their valid reasons, have created havoc among the fans.

Tags Allu Arjun Allu Arjun Janasena Bunny Vas Mega Family Ram Charan

