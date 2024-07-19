Balayya’s Veera Mass: A Change Of Heroine?

The highly anticipated #NBK109, tentatively titled “Veera Mass” featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by KS Ravindra, is making waves in the Tollywood industry as it gears up for an exciting action schedule in Rajasthan.

In #NBK109, Balakrishna will portray a dacoit, a role that promises to showcase his versatility and charisma, and all these days it was thought that Shraddha Srinath was the leading lady of the movie. But here’s a twist being heard. Reports are coming up that spicy siren Pragya Jaiswal, who previously collaborated with Balakrishna in the blockbuster Akhanda, adding to the anticipation surrounding their on-screen chemistry. On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela has been cast in a pivotal role as a police officer, while Bobby Deol will be seen as a villain in the movie.

Following the completion of a significant shoot in Ooty before the elections, the team is set to head to Rajasthan in the next couple of days, where they will film crucial action sequences. Director Bobby has expressed enthusiasm about this upcoming schedule, promising fans that the film will deliver a terrific cinematic experience.

