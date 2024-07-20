KUP Glimpse: Gripping Tale Against Sri Lankan Civil War

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is a noted name in Kollywood. He even worked in Telugu films as a music director. He also stepped into acting recently. Now, he is coming up with an exciting film where he is upping his game in the film industry. Titled Kadaisi Ulaga Por, the film will reveal Adhi as a director, composer, lyricist, and producer. The makers released the first glimpse of the film yesterday.

Based on the first glimpse, the film appears to be set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan Civil War, potentially drawing inspiration from the territorial conflict driven by political and ethnic tensions. Nassar’s character is referenced as being appointed Prime Minister of the Southern Province, and the title, meaning “fight until the end of the world,” suggests a war slogan.

The cast also includes Natty, Anagha, N Alagan Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Kalyan Master, Elango Kumaravel, Thalaivasal Vijay, Mahanadi Shankar, Elango Kumanan, Vinoth GD, and Guhan Prakash.

The technical crew for the film comprises cinematographer Arjun Raja, editor Pradeep E Ragav, art director RK Nagu, and stunt director Mahesh Mathews.

