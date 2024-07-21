Case Filed On ‘Kalki’ For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

At a time when the film “Kalki 2898 AD” surpassed almost ₹1000 crores gross collection, and people hailing director Nag Ashwin for his vision and Prabhas for his ability to steer any film, here comes the biggest shocker. A religious preacher has now slapped a legal notice against the makers.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Kalki Peethadheeshwar of Shri Kalki Dham, has taken a strong stand against the filmmakers of the movie “Kalki 2898 AD.” He has issued a legal notice to the producers and actors of the film, claiming that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus. He argues that the movie distorts the representation of these gods as described in sacred texts.

“The film has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, going against what was written and explained in Hindu Scriptures. The portrayal and depiction of the story of Lord Kalki is wholly inaccurate and insults sacred texts, which are central to the religious beliefs of crores of Hindus and Kalki followers” he said.

Slapping a legal notice, Acharya Pramod Krishnam demanded that the filmmakers address these concerns within 15 days, warning that failure to do so could lead to both civil and criminal legal action against them. We have to see how Kalki 2898 AD makers respond now.

Tags Kalki

