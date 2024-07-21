Mechanic Rocky FL: Shraddha’s Stylish Entry

Vishwak Sen is coming up with a mass action and comedy entertainer Mechanic Rocky which is arriving in theatres for Diwali on October 31st. The makers who previously introduced Vishwak Sen’s character have introduced another prominent character today.

Shraddha Srinath who plays one of the female leads makes a stylish entry. The poster sees Shraddha Srinath in a maxi slit dress flashing smile. The actress who underwent a stylish makeover appears stunning here. The movie also has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the other heroine.

Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments, Mechanic Rocky is being mounted on a high budget.

Jakes Bejoy provides music for the movie.

